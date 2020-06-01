Ronald “Ronnie” Lewis Temple
April 6, 1946 - April 22, 2020
Life begins and life eventually ends. What matters most during this time is the “DASH”; that little line in between your birth and death date. It represents what you did while on earth and how you spent it. Here’s Rons “Dash”… Ron Temple, age 74, peacefully passed away in Yuma, AZ, with his wife Linda by his side on April 22, 2020. He and his wife were snow birds in Yuma for the last 10 years. Over the past 5 years he fought the fi ght with Alzheimer’s. What people always remember was his unforgettable beautiful smile which he still had to the very end.
Oct 1965 to Dec 1967 he proudly served in the U.S. Navy on a minesweeper stationed in Long Beach, CA. He loved being in the Navy and loved being on the ocean. Aft er the service, his cousin taught him to paint cars in CA. He worked as an auto painter for many years before starting his own auto body paint and repair shop in Bend, OR. Born in North Attleboro, MA, Ron grew up in Southern CA where he met his High School sweetheart, Linda. Th ey both attended Buena Park HS. Th ey moved to Bend, OR in 1977. Ron and Linda owned and operated Ron’s Body Shop in Bend for more than 30 years. He was so proud and grateful to have served the community for all those years. Ron was well known for being honest, giving and fair to his devoted customers and employees.
Ron was preceded in death by both his parents, Lewis and Lena Temple, as well as his younger sister, Sherry Garcia.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (married 52 years) of Bend, sister, Linda Mick (husband Rod) of WA, son, Jeff Temple and Maureen of Oregon City, daughter, Tammy Mozzetti of Bend and 5 grandkids, Brandon, Cameron and Mallory Mozzetti of Bend, Tyson and Piper Temple of Oregon City, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ron spent many years, before and aft er retiring, traveling places in an RV taking his grandkids to the coast to play on the Oregon Dunes… golfing everywhere he could and fast rides on sand dunes were his biggest hobbies. He also at one time was an avid runner.
He had such a sense of humor especially loving to make the grandkids always laugh… he had tattooed on his upper right arm the names of his 5 grandkids. He was so proud of it always showing it off . Ron so loved his family, God and his country.
For a good laugh, he always would HONK the car horn when his wife or daughter walked in front of the car. Of course, he would laugh hysterically at them jumping.
MORE FAVORITES of Ron: classic car shows, buying t-shirts at every event he attended or town he visited, getting coff ee everyday with his friend Jim, anything patriotic, buying watches and sunglasses, making people laugh, eating spaghetti, trips to Disneyland with the grandkids, and last but not least, eating ICE CREAM. Ron was a special devoted husband, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He will be so greatly missed but God & heaven are so lucky and blessed to have this kind man. We are so happy now that he is set free from Alzheimer’s. He is whole again and having a ball in heaven. AMEN