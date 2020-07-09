Ronald N. Starnes July 28, 1935 - May 16, 2020
Ronald N. Starnes, age 84, of Redmond, Oregon, is at rest with his family in Heaven. He passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, with his family at his bedside at his home in Redmond.
Ron was born in Brownsville, Oregon, July 28, 1935, to Aaron B. and Luella M. Starnes. He attended schools in Halsey, Oregon, until the family moved to Culver, Oregon, in 1947. Ron left school to join the United States Army in 1954-1956, to serve his beloved country. He was in the Army reserves after coming home from serving in Korea. In February of 1956, Ron returned home to Culver, where he met and married Shirley M. Kinney in September 1956. They were married for 48 years at the time of her passing in April of 2002. He went back to school to earn his GED and later was able to graduate with the Culver High School Class of 2005 with an honorary diploma at the age of 70.
Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, solving puzzles and playing games. Most of all he was an avid reader and loved reading all kinds of literature.
Ron is survived by his son, Craig Starnes (Mary) of Redmond; daughters, Cindy Rainforth (Jeff) of Oregon City, and Tammy Bennett of Oregon City; brothers, Ken Starnes of Moosomin Sask, Canada, and Lyle Starnes of Deckard, Tennessee; his special friend, Leora Seay of Deerpark, Washington; 18 grandchildren; 15 greatgrandkids and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, Dr. Willis Starnes; sister, Mary Campbell; daughter, Teresa Hilliard; one infant granddaughter; and one infant great-granddaughter.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to: The Redmond Chapter of The Band of Brothers.
Graveside service will be held on July 10, 2020, at 10:00 am, at Deschutes Memorial Gardens, Bend, Oregon, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Church of Christ, 554 NW Newport Ave, Bend, Oregon.