Ronald Earnest Phillips
March 6, 1936 - February 1, 2021
Ronald Earnest Phillips passed away at the age of 84 on February 1, 2021. He was born on March 6, 1936 to Dorman and Maxine Phillips, in Oregon. Ronnie was married to Gail Phillips for 48 years.
Ronnie was a hard working man and worked for the same company for over 40 years. He was always working to provide for his family. When he wasn’t at work he loved working on model trains and photography. He enjoyed taking pictures of old trains, court houses, landscapes, and of course his family.
He is survived by both of his brothers Harry Phillips and John Phillips. He is also survived by his three children, Tracy Phillips of Bend, Drew Dahlgren (Lisa) of Bend, and Crystal Phillips of Montreal, Canada, and his granddaughter Allison Dahlgren along with several nieces, nephews and several in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.