Ronald D. Stuart

Ronald Douglas Stuart, 73, passed away peacefully at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona on Friday September 17, 2021. His loving family was heartbroken with his sudden departure but remain steadfast in their belief of meeting him again.
Ron was one of three sons born to Doug and Ethel Stuart. He was born on March 29, 1948 in Everett , Washington. Ron graduated from Shoreline High School in 1966 and the University of Washington in 1971. He successfully put himself through college while working a full-time job and supporting his family. Upon graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from UW, he started his career and wore the badge of his choice with pride. His humor would put a smile on the face of strangers and make the tummies hurt of those he chose to spend quality time with.
City Laundry, Tub 13. That’s what you would have heard if you called our house in the 80’s or 90’s. He used to always get a kick out of people’s reaction when they heard him answer the phone that way. If the person calling was brave enough to ask for one of the kids, then Dad would professionally respond by saying, Yes, they’re on tub 7. This little bit of theatrics brought so much light, fun, and humor into our home and it is one of the many fond memories we have of our father.
He is survived by his brothers, children, and grandchildren and his nose carries on as does his family name.
Laid to rest on September 24, 2021 in Wellton Memorial Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the Stuart Family at 816 W. Francis Ave PMB 514 Spokane, Washington 99205.