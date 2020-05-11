Roma Deane Wells
July 15, 1932 - April 29, 2020
Roma Deane Wells passed from this life to MORE life on April 29, 2020. She was born July 15, 1932, in Salem, Oregon, to Tuley Peterson Ott o and Rett a Meredith Otto.
Roma was one in a set of twin girls, Roma Deane and Noma Jeane. Roma was greatly saddened by the death of her twin sister, Noma in 2016. Roma graduated from Eugene High School in 1950, and attended Oregon State University. Roma married her high school sweetheart, George Wells on August 5, 1951, while he was on leave from the United States Army. After the war years, Roma and George returned to Eugene, where all ﬁve of their children were born. They moved to Bend in 1964, where Roma worked for George’s business as a bookkeeper for Northgate Union Truck Stop.
Roma was a loving role model to all that she met, giving her ti me and energy to many causes near to her heart. She volunteered in the schools where her children attended, delivered ‘meals on wheels’, and volunteered with 4H. She devoted much of her ti me participating in various ministries at 1st Presbyterian Church.
Roma enjoyed sewing and quilting. She loved to travel with her husband, friends, and relatives. She enjoyed ﬁ shing, camping, and hunting with George. She and her long-ti me girlfriends attended many of the Shakespearean Festivals in Ashland. Roma will be remembered as the kind lady that welcomed everyone and anyone to her dinner table. She had an incredible sense of humor and always loved a party!
Roma is survived by her loving husband, George of Bend, as well as ﬁ ve children, Kenneth Wells and his wife Sandi of Bend, Catherine Palmer and her husband Scott of Sacramento, Carol Marceau and her husband Tedd of Bend, Colleen Bauer and her husband Dave of Bend, and Kim Shelton Rivera of Sacramento. Roma was so proud of her 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Roma loved and collected angels; she was our angel on earth and will be tearfully missed.
Roma requested donations be sent to First Presbyterian Church, Bethlehem Inn, and Deschutes Co. Search and Rescue. A Celebration of Life at First Presbyterian Church will be held at a later date.