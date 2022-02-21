January 22, 1933 - February 2, 2022

Arrangements: Rodney will be remembered for his love for his love family, his involvement in his community, and his service to his country. He graduated from Bend High in 1952,

afterwards enlisting in the US Navy for 27 years. Returning to Oregon, he attended COCC and

graduated from U of O in 1980. An active member of both the Lions Club and Band of Brothers. ‘Pop,’ will surely be missed.