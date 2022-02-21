January 22, 1933 - February 2, 2022
Arrangements: Rodney will be remembered for his love for his love family, his involvement in his community, and his service to his country. He graduated from Bend High in 1952,
afterwards enlisting in the US Navy for 27 years. Returning to Oregon, he attended COCC and
graduated from U of O in 1980. An active member of both the Lions Club and Band of Brothers. ‘Pop,’ will surely be missed.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Unlimited digital access to all online contentDigital e-edition to your inbox every morning*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sorry, an error occurred.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.