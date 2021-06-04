Rodney R. Cathcart of Bend, OR
May 3, 1956 - May 29, 2021
Arrangements:
Autumn Funerals, Bend 541-318-0842 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services:
Private services will be held at a later date
