Roderick Nelson Stark
May 27, 2021
Roderick Nelson Stark, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday May 27, 2021. A father, a brother, a son and uncle, Rod will be missed by many. A graduate of South Eugene High School, class of ‘82, Rod attended Lane Community College before moving to Hawaii, where he lived and worked for several years. Rod was a successful salesman of irrigation systems for 20 years before moving to Central Oregon, where he was living at the time of his passing.
A pyrotechnics expert in his own right, Rod was also a BBQ aficionado, with the most boisterous, fun-loving personality to bless any event or occasion.
Jan E. & William H. Stark, Rod’s late mother and father, precede him in passing. Rod is survived by his son Tylor Stark, as well as his brother William R. Stark and wife Suzanne, his nephew Ezra J. Stark, and grand-niece, Charlie, his aunt Linda Douglas and cousin Monica Schank, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends too numerous to list.
A celebration to honor Rod’s life, family, and friends will be announced at a later date.