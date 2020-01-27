Sept. 16, 1951 - Jan. 14, 2020
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com
Services: Celebrations of Life gatherings for Robin will be held in Bend and Honolulu, Hawaii. Dates and locations to be announced at a later date. Please refer to the online registry for the family.
Contributions may be made to: Robin was a true advocate for the arts and a long time member of the Deschutes Cultural Coalition. In her memory, contributions, which will be matched and granted to qualifying nonprofit cultural organizations in Deschutes County, may be made to: Deschutes Cultural Coalition, PO Box 4308 Sunriver, OR 97707