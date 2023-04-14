May 26, 1955 - April 4, 2023
Born in Orange, California, to Betty Jane Pesterfield and Robert Dean Vandiver.
Survived by his wife, Bonnie L. Vandiver; siblings Janey Johnson, Peggy Baker and Joe Vandiver; stepchildren and spouses Jon and Lori Morrow, Mike and Courtney Morrow and Jennifer Morrow, as well as Logan Rocha and Taylor Myhra. Grandchildren Tia and Tyler Lampe, Emily and Abby Morrow, Logan and Baylah Morrow, Everly Myhra and furbabies Sampson and Sophie.
Robie Vandiver was active in the United States Air Force from Feb. 4, 1974, to Feb. 4, 1978. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1975, with a full-service commitment from 1973 to 1979. He was the Master Airframe Specialist for the RF4C, F4, CDEF, F111, and the F105 Wild Weasel Jets.
Robie was an accomplished builder, spending years building homes, cars and motorcycles from the ground up. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast, owning 7 Harley-Davidsons. One for every day of the week.
In the early 1990s, Robie was raising children in Union, Oregon, where he was the Police Commissioner as well as a City Councilman. If you go to the city park you will find a gazebo with his name on a plaque, designed by Robie Vandiver, dedicated to the City of Union.
In 2007, Robie joined the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association - a group of Veterans and active duty military men and women, with a mission to help Veterans, their families and our community.
Within his time involved with the O.V.M.A., he served as State President for 1 term, State Vice President for 1 term, and Chapter President for 2 nonconsecutive terms. He then retired and continued as a life member, serving as a consultant.
In 2007, Robie began making annual trips from California to Washington, D.C., with 10,000 other motorcyclists in the “Run for the Wall” event - a healing trip for Veterans, ending at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in D.C. on Memorial Day. He made 10 of those annual trips. They were his heart and soul.
In 2012, Robie met his wife, Bonnie, and for the last 11 years, they have lived with their Furbabies in Bend, Oregon’s Deschutes River Woods. Making wonderful memories, and loving life together.
His Celebration of Life will be held at The VFW Post 4108, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond, Oregon, 97756 on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. with Military Honors, preceded by a motorcycle processional, carrying his ashes from his home to the VFW.
If you’d like to make a donation in Robie’s name, please choose the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association, High Desert Eagles Chapter, PO Box 7231Bend, OR 97708