Roberta May (Bobbie) Goad
March 25, 1938 - September 25, 2021
The family of Roberta May (Bobbie) Goad of Redmond, Oregon is saddened to announce her passing on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the age of 83 years. She recently was in the care of Partners in Care Hospice and Hospice House in Bend and passed away peacefully with family by her side.
Bobbie was born on March 25, 1938, in Ontario, Oregon to Robert Cornett and Delores (Cooper) Cornett . Her parents divorced when she was very young, and she lived a transient life with her mother until she was approximately 12 years old. At that point in time, she came to live with her father and his wife, Clara (Drew) Cornett in Terrebonne, Oregon. She graduated from Redmond Union High School in 1956.
In the summer of 1957, she met the love of her life, James Arthur (Jim) Goad, Sr., and they were married on December 7, 1957, in the First United Methodist Church in downtown Bend. They have two children, Cindy (and Steve) Mindt and Jim (and Lisa) Goad, Jr. She taught them to be independent, love animals, and to work hard.
During her life, she was never afraid of hard work whether it was helping her dad and stepmom on their property; working as a Telephone Operator for Pacific Bell; rebuilding alternators for Oregon Carburetor Manufacturing; becoming the Lead Electrician for Fuqua Mobile Homes; serving guests at Sunriver on the Banquet & Catering team; driving bus for fire-fighting crews or driving school bus for the Bend-LaPine School District. She recently shared with her family that her favorite job was driving school bus; she loved the interaction with the kids.
During her working years, she bowled on various leagues; after retirement she continued to bowl and enjoyed the game of golf. She once was the Women’s Golf Club Champion of the old Juniper Golf Course. She also became passionate about genealogy - writing letters, acquiring birth and death certificates, etc. The internet has made these tasks so much easier.
She loved animals, too many domestic cats and dogs to name lived in the Goad home. She also became the surrogate mom to many orphaned wild animals that Jim would bring home during his work as a forester in the Central Oregon area. Some of the baby animals she raised to adulthood, then released on friend’s ranches in the area, included rabbits, Canadian geese, and even a bobcat.
Bobbie is survived by her children and their spouses; grandchildren Kim (and Ryan) Lopez, Jenn (and Evan) Moore, Anthony (and Carrie) Mindt, Chloe (and Hayden) Schuh; great-grandchildren, Emily and Jake Lopez; Bryce and Peyton Moore; and many longtime friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her husband, Jim (in March of this year) and step-granddaughter Meghan Craft on-Cook.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 16th at 2:00 p.m. at Deschutes Memorial Gardens Chapel located at 63875 N. Hwy 97, in Bend, Oregon. Redmond Memorial Chapel is overseeing arrangements and condolences may be expressed to the family online at redmondmemorial.com.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Partners in Care Hospice for their outstanding compassion and care of Bobbie.
Interment will be at Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens later. To honor Bobbie and her life, donations can be made to the following: Partners in Care Hospice and Hospice House - Bend, Oregon & BrightSide Animal Center, a high-save shelter - Redmond, Oregon