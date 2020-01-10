April 17, 1942 - December 29, 2019

Roberta Mae (Crabb) Thornton, born April 17, 1942, in Oakland, California, passed peacefully, surrounded by family on December 29, 2019, at St Charles Medical Center.

Roberta (Bobbie) grew up in Sacramento where she met her first husband, Joseph Brennan. They had two children, Peggy and Jeff.

Bobbie worked for KRSB radio station in Roseburg and KBND in Bend where she met her second husband, Jack Thornton. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Marshall Crabb; her husband, Jack; and stepson, John.

She leaves behind her sister, Margie; and brother, Mel; her two children, Peggy and Dan Terrell, Jeffery and Miranda Brennan. Also, three step-children, Peter, Elizabeth and Margaret; eight grandchildren, Jori, Chase, Porter, Elana, Austin, Kelley, Trace and Capriel; and three great-grandchildren, Bell, June and Trail.

She was active in the Golden Age Card Club where she played pinochle. She always hosted holidays and is deeply loved and missed by all. The family will be having a private service.