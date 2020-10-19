Roberta Jane Strome (Bobbie Strome)
1937- 2020
Roberta Jane Strome, born August 7, 1937 in Hiram, Ohio, faded away peacefully on October 12, 2020, surrounded by family, at her home in Bend, Oregon. In the end, her failing mortal husk was no longer able to contain her indomitable spirit. She is survived by her sister, eight children, sixteen grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.
Her tenacity and generosity made Bobbie the REALTOR a legend in local real estate and the greater community she impacted.
Bobbie loved her family (blood and chosen) and cherished being surrounded by them. She was invigorated by helping people find a house that made them smile every ti me they came home. Bobbie was a staunch advocate for children in Central Oregon and served on the Deschutes Children’s Foundati on Board for over 30 years.
Her passion for helping others never wavered.
She will be missed by more people than can be counted.
Details on a future Memorial service will be posted on the Memorial Site: htt ps://bstromememorial.wixsite.com/memorial. Please visit and share your photos and memories.
In lieu of flowers, donati ons may be made to Deschutes Children Foundation