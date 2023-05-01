Robert Stanley Lovlien

May 8, 1949 - March 25, 2023
Robert "Bob" Stanley Lovlien passed away after a brief battle with cancer at the St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon. He was 73.
Bob is preceded in death by daughter Cory and his parents Bob and Beverly Lovlien of Portland. Bob is survived by his adoring wife, Chris, daughter Lindsay Lovlien (significant other Tom Lukevich), son Mark Lovlien (Maya), grandchildren Megan and Andrew Hunsicker, Drake Lovlien, and Charlotte and Fred Lukevich, brother Tom Lovlien (Fran) of Boise, sister Karen Spooner (David) of Tigard, sister Jean Summers (Mike) of Beaverton, brother-in-law Jeff Robberson (Margi) of Bend, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Bob was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon and was the first of four children born to Robert and Beverly Lovlien. His family moved to Portland, Oregon shortly after and Bob spent his childhood in SE Portland.
Growing up in Portland Bob excelled at school and athletics. He attended Franklin High School where he graduated 6th in his class. While at Franklin he was an established track athlete, basketball player, and excelled at football. He was all-PIL in all three sports, All-State for football, and was named a National Football Foundation Scholar- Athlete. He was inducted into the PIL Hall of Fame in 2006.
After being courted by multiple football universities, he attended the University of Washington where he played outside linebacker on scholarship and lettered three years. Bob was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and graduated Phi Beta Kappa. He continued to be an avid Husky fan his entire life and rarely missed a football game.
Bob met his wife of 52 years, Christine Lovlien (Robberson) at the University of Washington after being set up on a date by their respective fathers during their freshman year. After graduation and their marriage in 1971, together they moved to Eugene while Bob attended the University of Oregon Law School where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1975. Bob practiced law in Bend for 37 years and retired as partner of Bryant, Lovlien and Jarvis in 2011. During his career Bob was highly respected. Bob was appointed to the Oregon State Board of Bar Examiners in 1987 for a four-year term, including a year as Chair, and served as a member of the Oregon State Bar Professional Responsibility Board. Bob was also a member of the International Legal Honor Society Phi Delta Phi.
A respected member of the community, Bob served as Chair of the Bend Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, President of the Central Oregon Humane Society, President of the Bend Golf and Country Club, board member for the Economic Development for Central Oregon Council, and board member for the Central Oregon Community College Foundation Board.
Remembered as a humble, kind, intelligent, and gracious man, Bob will also be remembered as a man of many facts - many gained from his love of reading. Bob also took advantage of living in Bend as a golfer, skier (including over 40 years of annual ski trips to Sun Valley with long-time friends), fisherman, and horseback rider.
Together he and Chris loved to travel, including going on cruises, spending time with their grandchildren and later in life fell in love with the desert and spent winters in Palm Desert. They were rarely apart for over 52 years.
A loving father, Bob was always involved with his children's activities. He walked golf courses with Lindsay, coached baseball with Mark and donated his time coaching football at Mountain View High School even after his kids were off to college.
A celebration of Bob's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Mountain View High School Athletics Scholarship Fund.