Robert Rene Roth (Bob)
Robert Rene Roth (Bob), 91, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 27th. A resident of Redmond, OR, Bob was an engaged member of the community. For the last 8 years he was a weekly observer at the Redmond High School where he shared his historical perspectives with the students. He was also a regular parishioner at Highland Baptist Church.What Bob was most proud of is the bottle and can recycling program he launched, which for the past 10 years has been providing pet food and services to families and seniors experiencing financial hardship. This passion project earned him the moniker “Bottle Boy Bob” – he’d want you to Google it.
Bob was never one to sit on the sidelines. At Boston University, he served as President, Vice President and Pledge trainer inLambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, as well as advertising manager and business manager of the University’s yearbook. After serving as a cadet major in ROTC, he became a commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the US Air Force and managed a hotel in Japan during the Korean war.
Bob had a distinguished career with Armstrong World Industries which allowed him to live in more than 30 US cities, including Buffalo, New Orleans, St. Louis, and Seattle, and culminated in a leadership role as Sales Manager in the company’s New York office for 21 years.
A Boston area native, Bob and his wife raised their family in Connecticut and were socially active in their church where he served as an elder. In retirement, Bob and his wife relocated to North Carolina for the golf and warmer weather where Bob served as president of the men’s golf association at their country club, as well as created the “Bob’s” golf group consisting of 23 men with the first name of Bob.
In 2004, they traded the mountains for the high desert to be closer to their children in the Pacific Northwest. In Redmond he maintained an active social calendar by planning all sorts of outings with meticulous detail and whimsy; neighborhood bocce ball tournaments, wine groups, golf trips and family gatherings to celebrate milestone birthdays.
Most recently Bob was passionate about chronicling his family history, as well as sending good cheer to those he encountered on his daily trike rides through his neighborhood trails. His smiles, waves and horn honks will surely be missed.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Dorothy, three daughters, two grandchildren and a sister. Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Furry Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 1175, Sisters, OR 97759.