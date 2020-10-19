Robert R. (Bob) Cecil
1946 - 2020
Robert R. (Bob) Cecil, 74, former Bend, Ore. resident, passed away October 4, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Bob was born in Bend January 26, 1946 to Lorna “Catherine” and Robert.
Bob served in the US Army, serving two tours of military duty in Vietnam. Bob retired at the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1985. During his many years of active service, he flew helicopters and was in the intelligence division. Bob then moved to Jacksonville, Ore., where he was the operations director and pilot for Mercy Flights. Bob also served a term as mayor. During his mayoral stint, he was the first non-lawyer to present a case to the Oregon Supreme Court, fighting to preserve natural land which were being targeted for destruction by developers. Bob won the case!
One of his favorite pastime was flying a two-seater Piper Cub with his pup, Pepe’.
Bob met the love of his life, and soul mate, Sandy, while they both worked for Mercy Flights. After traveling extensively around the U.S., they settled in Portland in 1994 and married in 1998. Bob and Sandy loved traveling, camping, fly fishing, sitting and holding hands, and playing with Bob’s service dog, Hildy.
Bob will be remembered by family and friends as an exuberant, creative being with many passions in art, nature and outdoor adventure. He was an avid skier, SCUBA-diver and cyclist.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sandy, Hildy and his furbaby kitties, brother Gary Cecil, daughters Erin (Greg Levine) and Kathy Rotramel, step-daughters Karen and Julie Cristello, son-in-law Jeff Stipe, grandchildren Danielle and Kyle Stipe and Remy Levine, brother- and sister-in law Fred and Eileen Eichler, their daughters Michelle (Josh Zell) and Mindy Eichler (Walter Driscoll), nephew Harold (Michelle), and niece Kristine (Mike Cureton).
Our special love and support to Jeff Stipe and Dodie Jensen for their continued support of Bob and Sandy throughout Bob’s illness and beyond.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or to the Sandy Fire Department, Sandy, Ore. in Bob’s name.
Bob was loved by all and a friend to everyone.