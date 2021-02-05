Robert Patrick McLaughlin
August 30, 1929 - January 12, 2021
Robert “Bob” McLaughlin passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, with his wife Bette by his side. Bob was born and raised on the family ranch near Heppner, Oregon. The ranch was homesteaded in 1884 by his Irish ancestors. He was ninth of 14 children, born to Cornelius and Mary (Doherty) McLaughlin.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948, returned to Eastern Oregon and eventually purchased the family ranch from his father. He met Elizabeth “Bette” Scharn, and they married in 1965. Bob operated the ranch, putti ng their five children through college before selling and moving to Bend, Oregon in 2002. He easily made the adjustment from thousands of acres to life on a city lot; busying himself with reading, hiking, gardening, babysitting grandkids, and travel. He never missed an opportunity to attend one of his grand-children’s athletic events, cheering for them AND their opponents!
Fond memories for his family include summiting South Sister on his 75th birthday, and the yearly Pilot Butte Challenge. He was a conservationist before it was “cool,” caring for his land and maintaining a lifelong curiosity of nature, as well as for the humans he encountered along the way. He never stopped asking questions and would much prefer to learn about someone else than to talk about himself. He will be remembered most as an honest, humble man of integrity, and for his lifelong love and commitment to his family.
He is survived by his wife Bette, brother Terry McLaughlin, son Stephen (Rhonda) McLaughlin, daughter Anne (Murray) Perkins, son Chris (Shari) McLaughlin, daughter Shannon (Mark) Chambers, daughter Kelly (Jeff ) Koker, 13 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and another on the way. Because education was of such high value to him, a scholarship fund has been established for graduates of Heppner High School attending an Oregon public institution. Those wishing to make a contribution in his honor can do so by donating to the Bob and Bette McLaughlin Education Foundation (contact a family member for where to send the donation).