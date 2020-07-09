Robert N. Starnes of Culver, OR
July 8, 1935 - May 16, 2020
Arrangements: Arrangement entrusted to Redmond Memorial Chapel. 541-548-3219. Please leave condolences at redmondmemorial.com
Services: Graveside service will be held on July 10th at 10 am at Deschutes Memorial Gardens Bend, Oregon, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Church of Christ 554 NW Newport Ave, Bend, Oregon.
Contributions may be made to: Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to: Oregon Band of Brothers, Redmond Chapter