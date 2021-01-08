Robert M. Vancil of Redmond, OR
August 22, 1939 - December 29, 2020
Arrangements:
Autumn Funerals of Redmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485 Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family on our website at www.autumnfunerals.net
Services:
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Contributions may be made to:
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to
Community Presbyterian Youth,
529 NW 19th St.,
Redmond, OR 97756, or
St. Charles Hospice,
2500 NE Neff Rd. Bend, OR 97701