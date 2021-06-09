Robert L. West
May 15, 1968 - May 13, 2021
Robert L. ‘Bob’ West of Tualatin, OR (previously of Redmond, OR) born May 15, 1968, died May 13, 2021. Graduate of Lutheran HS, attended Clackamas Community College- Fire Science Program. Worked as a volunteer firefighter, EMT, general contractor and professional painter. He loved the outdoors, hiking, fishing, boating and hunting .
He is survived by his parents Jerry and Sally West, Tualatin, OR; daughters Katherine ‘Kate’ and Yvonna ‘Evie’ West of Redmond, OR; sister Amy Suelzle (Darren), nieces Megan and Madison Suelzle and great niece Hayven Suelzle-Watt s of Olympia, WA.
Memorial/Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, June 12, 1:00 pm at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 13401 SW Benish St., Tigard, OR 97223.