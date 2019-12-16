1938 - 2019

Rob Rowley, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on November 5, 2019, of a heart attack.

Rob is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Tami O’Connor, Jeff, Robyn Porter (Bryan); 10 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and one great-grandchild.

Born in Orange, New Jersey, he spent his first years on the east coast. After marrying Cindy, his wife of 47 years, they moved to the SF Bay area, living in Mill Valley, San Rafael, and Sausalito for 36 years. He spent the last 14 years in Bend, OR, escaping the winter months to Carlsbad, CA. - close to the ocean he loved so dearly.

After working as an international commodity trader for 25 years, in 1985, he did a “180” and, with his wife, started a group of five child care centers in Marin and Sonoma counties, named after their daughter, Robyn called Robin’s Nest. Upon retiring he was able to have more time for tennis, hiking, biking, golf, reading, travel, ans as an avid 49er fan. Rob and Cindy traveled to Africa, Europe, Costa Rica, Australia, New Zealand, much of the United States, but some of his best memories were times spent with family.

Rob lived life passionately – donating a great deal of time involved with Big Brothers, Smart Readers, Church Deacon, Glen Gives and as a board member of J bar J Youth Services.

He will be remembered as a loving, kind, and loyal soul. He was deeply invested in the welfare of countless people - many considered him their best friend.

His family meant everything to him. He loved us all so deeply and we will miss him terribly.

A Celebration of His Life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in Rob’s name to Glen Gives or J bar J Youth Services.