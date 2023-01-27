Robert L. Read

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Robert Read, loving husband and father, passed away in his home in Bend, Oregon at the age of 81. He was born on January 07,1941 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Robert was a kind, caring, wonderful, fun loving person with great enthusiasm for life. He was a hero or mentor to some, and would help anyone who needed his help. He was always engaging with friends and strangers alike.
Robert discovered his passion for flying early in life and earned his pilot license at the age of 16. He was a proud Marine and became a mechanic, working on A4s during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he continued his flying as a corporate pilot in Libya, Saudi Arabia and England.
In 1981 he was hired as a pilot for Air California/AirCal, where he met his future wife, Anita. Robert moved to Dallas, Texas after American Airlines purchased AirCal in 1987 and they married on November 15, 1992.
Robert flew for American Airlines as copilot and captain, and retired on January 01, 2001. He then returned to corporate flying at SevenBar Aviation in Dallas.
In 2008 Robert received the Wright Brothers "Master Pilot" Award, which was presented by the FAA at Anita's retirement party from dispatch at American Airlines.
In 2013 Robert and Anita moved to Bend, Oregon, to be closer to family. He continued flying as a corporate pilot for Butler Aviation, flying for the U.S. Forest Service.
His pride and joy was an Aerobatic Bonanza named "Lucille", which he owned for 45 years.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Robert V. Read; his mother, Sunny Read; sister, Lynn Read, and daughter, Jessica Whitney Read. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Anita Read, and 3 nieces, Pamela Lindsay, Catherine Luckman and Jenifer Lindsay.
A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held on Saturday, March 04, 2023.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.