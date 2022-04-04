December 30, 1934 - March 30, 2022

Arrangements:Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com

Services: A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Partners In Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend, OR 97701 (partnersbend.org/donations/)