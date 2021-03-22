Robert Henry Schock
July 24, 1928 - February 26, 2021
“Bob” was born and raised in Los Angeles and after graduation from Pomona College and service in the Air Force moved to Newport Beach, California to join his brother in establishing Schock Brothers, building sailboats. Surfing, sand volleyball, and especially sailing and winning races were his passions. Later he began his career as a stock broker. He rose to become a partner in Goodbody & Company, managing offices in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach. In 1970, wishing to be an independent market analyst, Bob left his Southern California life behind and moved with his wife, Janice, and their four children to Bend to enjoy the slopes and lakes and the special community that was Bend. Somewhat of a pioneer in working from home, he found time to build a small, authentic log cabin. It sat beside a large pond for swimming and skating he and his boys dug with the Case tractor he loved. He fenced and put in pasture to try his hand at small scale cattle ranching. The “ranch life” enabled the family to have a family dog and cat and chickens, and a horse in the barn he built. There are no end of hilarious stories stemming from this adventure in farm life. Bob eagerly followed his children’s and grandchildren’s sports events. He was always ready to answer a call for support of school and sports programs. He was on the SMART Leadership Council, Salvation Army Board, the St. Charles Foundation, and a strong supporter of the COCC Scholarship Program. He is survived by his wife of sixty six years, Janice, their sons Michael (Angela), Bradley (Karin), and Spencer (Heather) and daughter Molly and a large covey of beautiful grandchildren.
Remembrances may be sent to Partners in Care, 2075 N.E. Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 97701 or to the community charity of your choice.