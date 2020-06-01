Robert H. Plummer
June 30, 1947 - May 10, 2020
Bob was born June 30, 1947, in Bend, Oregon, to Robert H. Sr. and Melba (Burton) Plummer. He passed away May 10, 2020, in Bend. Bob attended Bend schools, graduating from Bend Senior High in 1965. He went on to graduate from OSU with a degree in Fish and Wildlife Management, working as a State Park Ranger in Tumalo and La Pine. Any free time was spent ﬁ shing on the Cascade High Lakes or hunting in Eastern Oregon.
Bob is survived by his twin sisters, Mary Crawford of Bend and Nancy (Chan) Hammagren of Boise, ID; nieces and nephews, Chandra Ward, Chuck (Debbie) Hammagren, Michelle (Pat) Welch and Mike Hackett; 2 aunts, many cousins, great nieces, nephews, friends and his dog, Blitz.
A special thank you to friends, Greg and Sue Gravon of La Pine.
Donations may be made to Brightside Animal Center. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at deschutesmemorialchapel.com.