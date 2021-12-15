Robert Gale Pospisil of Redmond, Oregon, died on November 18, 2021 at the age of 74 years. Bob was born January 12, 1947 in Friend, Nebraska.
Bob enjoyed his family, golf, his yard and garden, and Husker football. He married Sandra Ritums in 1968 and directed the construction of numerous retirement and medical facilities. Bob always spoke fondly of the family he and Sandra devoted their lives to.
Bob is preceded in death by parents Lewis and Ann Pospisil of Friend, Nebraska and sister Marcia Mika of Lincoln, Nebraska. Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Pospisil of Redmond, Oregon; son Craig Pospisil and his wife Fatima Madha of Rancho Mission Viejo, California; son Jim Pospisil of Duluth, Minnesota; daughter Angela MacFarland and her husband Gavin MacFarland of Bend, Oregon; 7 grandchildren and 6 siblings.
Services will be held on December 18th, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall Street in Bend, Oregon, at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, Bob would like donations to be made to Kids Inspired Do Succeed (K.I.D.S.), a program that provides funding so that needy children can attend Episcopal camp in Cove, Oregon. To donate, please send checks to Trinity Episcopal Church at the address above, with “K.I.D.S. donation” in the subject line. Questions can be directed to Terry Rahmsdorff at 541-388-2778.
