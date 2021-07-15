Robert Edwin Pederson
January 10, 1936 - May 30, 2021
Robert Edwin Pederson passed away May 30th of COVID-19. He did not have the shots. Born Jan. 10, 1936 in Portland, Oregon to Charlotte and Edwin Pederson, he grew up in Central Oregon, went to Brothers School, attended Bend High (class of ‘54) then COCC and on to Oregon State U. for a degree in forestry. He helped his wife Barbara raise three children: Steve, Terry, and Ingred. He remarried to Lila in 1973 and helped her raise her three children: Tom, Cindy, and Mike. He leaves behind his wife Lila, all of his children, two brothers, and 7 grandchildren, 4 of which live in Central Oregon. No services are planned at this time. Send condolences to Ingred Olson, 7563 Cox St N.E. Moses Lake, WA 98837.