ROBERT DALE MCMILLIN
APRIL 16, 1931 - MARCH 1, 2020
Robert Dale McMillin conceded the game of life on earth March 1, 2020, just before the stock market dropped and COVID-19 became pandemic.
Robert was born in Seattle, Washington, on April 16, 1931. His parents were Myrtle Buswell McMillin and Leslie Samual McMillin.
Bob started school in Washington state where his dad worked on the construction of the Grand Coulee Dam. Then in Oregon, Bob attended Vestal Elementary in Portland and Parkrose Grade School.
In 1942, the McMillin family moved to a 24-acre farm south of Hillsboro in Washington County. Life in Laurel, Oregon, in a one-room school house was dramatically diﬀerent for Bob and his sister Alice who was 4 years younger.
Bob graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1949. He worked for Pool Lumber then was employed by a ﬁ nance company.
Robert McMillin enlisted in the Army National Guard of Oregon in 1959, and was honorably discharged in 1962.
On January 1, 1966, he started work in Sacramento, California, for General Motors until his retirement in 1986. Robert was known as Mac because there were three Roberts in the same oﬃce. His job was to assist in the handling of GMAC’s ﬁnancing of heavy trucks and earthmoving equipment. He also collected delinquent payments. He traveled extensively in Nevada taking inventory of cars at diﬀ erent dealerships.
Bob met Marion LePage Bowser at General Motors. She had been working there many years as the accountant. After they both retired from GM, they were married in Sacramento, on February 14, 1986. They enjoyed visiting family and traveling to Alaska, Venezuela, Tahiti, New Zealand, Singapore and Canada.
Mac and Marion were one of ﬁve couples who together enjoyed golﬁng, ﬁne dining, camping and diving for abalone along the northern California coast. They also purchased acreage for investment purposes in Graeagle and Grulala, California.
Later Bob and Marion moved to Placerville, to start a Fuji apple orchard for friends of theirs. They ran the apple hill-farm called Goldbud Farms for over 10 years until it was sold. The farm supplied produce to Ronald and Nancy Reagan when Ron was Governor of California and 40th US President.
Physical exercise was very important to Bob and he always helped Marion get regular exercise because she has MS. They were a great couple. Bob always said that Marion was smart and Bob was lucky. They were always generous with gift s of a dinner party or allowing friends and relatives use of their condo at the Inn at Spanish Head in Lincoln City, Oregon. Bob also loved to share ﬁ ne wines from Husch & Hop Kiln in California, or Mary Hill in Washington state. Bob and Marion lived very frugally but were always generous.
Bob attended Redmond city council meetings and was actively involved in the local Republican party and contributed to the Redmond Community Concert Association at the patron level. He was a staunch supporter of the Culinary Institute at Central Oregon Community College. From the ti me that Marion and Bob moved to Redmond in 2003, they attended the movement class at the Senior Center. They were active members of the Oldcomers Newcomers Luncheons. Most recently he was baptized a member of Emmaus Lutheran church.
Bob leaves behind his wife, Marion J. McMillin of Redmond; his sister, Alice Altree of Vancouver, Washington; nephews, Mark Dunham of Bay City, Oregon, and Leslie Dunham of Dupont, Washington; niece, Alyse Dunham of Portland; and two grand nieces, Jenny ten Housen and April Dunham. He was known as Uncle Bob to many of Marion’s nieces and nephews elsewhere in the United States.