Robert Charlton “Buck” Antle died on December 20th 2019, in Bend, Oregon; he was 99 ½ years of age. Robert was born on June 18th 1920 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late Robert S. Antle and Lulu B. Antle (Charlton).

He was preceded in death by his two brothers; Richard G. Antle and Donald R. Antle, and his first wife of 37 years Elizabeth B. Antle (Haines). He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Susan Antle, four loving children; Kent C. Antle of Penn Valley, California, John R. Antle of Little Rock, Arkansas, Joan E. Antle-Schmidt (Robert) of Cleveland, Ohio, and Nancy G. Brown (Willard) of Cleveland, Ohio, and seven grandchildren; Galen Antle, Raina Antle, Courtney Chilcote, Albert Chilcote, Jamie Schmidt, Edith Brown and Willard Brown, III.

Buck attended Saginaw Public Schools, graduating from Arthur Hill HS in 1938. He received his BS in Mathematics and Science from the University of Michigan in 1942. In August he joined the US Navy as a Hospital Apprentice Corpsman. He shipped-out from San Francisco on December 8th 1942, aboard the USS Henderson, arriving 8 days later in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was stationed at the U.S. Navy Hospital #10 at Aiea Heights. After 30 months duty, attaining the rating of Pharmacist Mate First Class, he returned to the mainland in time for VJ Day 1945.

After discharge from the Navy he attended Wayne State Medical School, in Detroit, graduating in 1950 with the Distinguished Service Medal. While in medical school he met Elizabeth B. Haines and married on April 1, 1950.

He served an internship and general residency at Kansas City General Hospital 1950-52; after which he returned to Detroit Michigan for a 3 year residency in Ophthalmology at the Kresge Eye Institute.

In July of 1955, he accepted a position as ophthalmologist at the Jones EENT Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. During the next 7 years, the family grew as three children were born and one adopted.

In June 1962 the family moved to Bay City, Michigan, where for the next 24 years Buck was an ophthalmologist at the Allan Medical Building. The Antle family were members of the Madison Avenue Methodist Church and the Bay City Country Club, where Buck was the first Club Champion at the new course. Buck was also a member of the Bay City Rotary Club for more than 20 years, and he was Chief of Staff at Mercy Hospital 1972-1974.

He retired from his medical practice at the end of 1986, and moved to Sunriver, Oregon in early 1987. On October 3, 1991, Buck married Susan S. Fraser, and for more than 28 years it was pure magic. Together they traveled, golfed, gardened, and enjoyed their many friends.

He was frequently asked why he was called ‘Buck’. At a team meeting his eighth grade basketball coach inquired, “Bob, how is it you shoot in practice but not in a game? What do you have, ‘Buck Fever’?” And ‘Buck’ he became.

While Buck enjoyed all athletic pursuits, his love for golf and its history surpassed all. He was a member of the Bend Golf Club. He played more than 400 golf courses, made six holes in one, and frequently shot his age, beginning at age 73. On occasion a golfing companion would say: ”Buck, you are my inspiration.”

He believed in physical fitness. For more than 40 years he worked out and swam lengths 3 times weekly. He enjoyed photography and was a member of the Cascades Camera Club for more than 20 years. He enjoyed playing bridge with his buddies.

When he reluctantly retired from golf in 2013 and with time on his hands, he wrote a book, “A Country Without a Vice President”.

His family expresses their gratitude to Partners In Care and especially Hospice House, for all their help and excellent care.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Photograph and Article courtesy of The Bend Bulletin, Bend Oregon. www.bendbulletin.com/localstate/golf-a-sport-for-a-lifetime/article.