Robert Breen
July 1, 1953 - June 3, 2021
Robert Breen was born and raised in Bend, Oregon. He passed away peacefully in Bend as well, on June 3, 2021 at the age of 67. Robert battled colon cancer for 7 years; he was extremely tough and lived life on his own terms despite his illness. Robert was a man of integrity, he was patient, kind, honest, and had a great sense of humor. He loved animals, especially dogs and cats, and every animal he met loved him back. He had a lot of love for his family and close friends who he considered family.
Robert and his wife, Donna, had been married since 1983. They spent a lot of time in the desert east of Bend, and in recent years got into e-biking out there. They also travelled to Hawaii, Disneyland, Ireland, England, the Oregon Coast, went to Mariners baseball games in Seattle, and had many family camping trips over the years. Robert loved fishing and hunting and also loved to go work on his ‘farm’ in Mitchell, OR. From his teenage years, Robert spent a lot of time in Jeeps and on four-wheelers out in the Badlands and the China Hat area. He knew every road, every landmark, and the name of every butt e around. He was pretty close to being a live encyclopedia of Central Oregon.
Robert attended St. Francis of Assisi school and church through his childhood, and graduated high school from Bend Senior High in 1971. He then went on to obtain an Associate’s Degree at COCC and became a journeyman electrician. His father, Mike, opened Breen Electric in 1968 where Robert was employed, and eventually ran the company. Robert loved complex electrical work and worked on large electrical programming projects from here in Oregon, to Alaska, all the way to Georgia. He was a hard worker and always provided quality work.
Robert is survived by his wife Donna, his daughter Katie Jalo (and son-in-law Adrian), his son Greg Breen and (and daughter-in-law Adrianna), two sisters Julie Breen and Peggy Scofield, two grandchildren, Paige Breen and Aiden Breen, brother-in-law John Campbell and family, and many wonderful cousins.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Shirley Breen, his cousin, Cindy Ogle, as well as many loving aunts and uncles. The loss to those close to Robert is devastating and he will be severely missed, but we are honored to have known this great man.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the caring nurses and doctors at Partners in Care. Robert spent his final days at the Hospice House which was full of compassion and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Robert’s name to go to Partners in Care or the Central Oregon Humane Society.
A funeral service will be held on June 19, 2021 at 1pm at Pilot Butte Cemetery.