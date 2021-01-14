Born in Walla Walla, Washington on August 22, 1939, Robert "Bob" Vancil went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Judy, his three children, Michael (Diane), Steve (Linda) and Karen, and four grandchildren, Andrew (Helen), Mason, Anna and Paige. Bob is also survived by his sisters Lynne Adams of LaGrande and Dana Copenhaver of Burns. He was predeceased by his parents, Marvin and Merna Vancil and his brother, Donald.
Bob will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Community Presbyterian Church of Redmond Youth Group (info@redmondcpc.org) or the St. Charles (Bend) Hospice Care: (foundation.stcharleshealthcare.org). Autumn Funerals in Redmond is handling the arrangements (www.autumnfunerals.com). Services for Bob will be announced at a later date there.