December 14, 1950 - October 16, 2020

A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2pm at the Powell Butte Community Center.

8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte, OR.

Bob was an avid horseman and loved hunting and cattle ranching. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and was a huge part of their lives.

Please join us as we celebrate Bob's life.