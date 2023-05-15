Robert “Bob” Lee Gordon passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Bend, Oregon. Military graveside services will be held at the Pilot Butte Cemetery in Bend on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11am.
Bob was born on June 17, 1932 in Bismark, ND to the late Esther (Grosz) (Haas) and Marston Gordon. He attended public schools in Iowa and Oregon and graduated from the University of Oregon with a BS in Business Administration.
Bob began serving in the U.S. Air Force July, 1951 during the Korean War. He was a Military Police officer and was Honorably discharged in 1955.
Bob married Joan “Jo” Mae Dygert on September 17, 1955 after meeting on a “blind date” and they treasured their marriage for the next 67 years.
During his lifetime he enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and running his own Public Accounting business with Jo’s assistance. He was active in the National Society of Public Accountants, and Oregon Association of Independent Accountants winning multiple awards from both organizations, Elks BPOE #1371, Deschutes County Fair Director, Jaycees, Oregon Band of Brothers-Bend, and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Esther Haas, Marston Gordon, stepfather Abia Haas, and brother-in-law Thomas Gavin. He is survived by his wife Joan Gordon, his daughter Glenda Hills (Kent), his son Dale Gordon (Jani), his grandchildren Barrett (Abbigail), Bryton (Ellen), and Janssen (Irene) Hills and Chelsea Gordon, his five great-grandchildren, his sister Jan Gavin, and nephews and nieces.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Band of Brothers-Bend.