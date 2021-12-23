November 1943 - December 9, 2021

Robert (Bob) Cooper, passed away peacefully at his home in Bend, Oregon on December 9, 2021, with his loving wife by his side. Bob was born in November 1943 in Harriman Ilk TN and grew up in Mancos, CO, where his family moved when he was a young child.

Bob received his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Cal Poly after graduation from Montezuma-Cortez High School in 1961, where he was a stand-out athlete. Bob has now been reunited with his parents, brother, aunts, uncles, and cousins that have gone before him. Bob is survived by his loving wife Jackie Cooper of 21 years; son, Randy Cooper (Sue) of Portland, OR; daughter, Cathy (Colin) Donohue and their three children of Seattle, WA; sister, Debra Kennedy (Rob) of Yellow Jacket, CO.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to Partners in Care Hospice of Bend OR.