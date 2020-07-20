Rita Jane Debons
January 27, 1942 - July 8, 2020
Rita Jane Debons passed away unexpectedly at her home in Bend, Oregon, on July 8, 2020. She was born in Lima, Ohio, January 27, 1942, to Jim and Alice Claire Hall.
Rita graduated from Melbourne High School, Melbourne, Florida, and attended Barry College, Miami, Florida. She entered the convent, where she taught and served the Catholic Church for more than 30 years.
Rita married Salvatore D’Arco on August 11, 1973, and lived in Kew Gardens, New York. They had a son, Brian D’Arco, born January 25, 1976. In 1990, following Sal’s death, Rita and Brian moved back to Seymore, Indiana.
In 2005, Rita married Albert Debons and moved to Bend, Oregon, where the couple created and ran Mountain View Winery, the first in the area. Rita did substitute teaching at St Francis Parish School. They were devoted members and supporters of the Catholic Church.
Rita made friends easily and enjoyed gardening, interior decorating and traveling. Her gregarious nature meant she had friends all over the country.
Rita is survived by her husband, Albert Debons; son, Brian D’Arco; sister, Beverly Gerth; three step-children, Jeanne Debons, Elizabeth Guerin and Matthew Debons; four grandchildren, Michelle Angland, Eliza Guerin, Luke Guerin and Julianna Debons; and one great-grandchild, Finn Oliver Angland.
A graveside blessing will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10:30 am with Father Jost blessing the burial. The graveside gathering is open to family and friends.