Rita Faye Willis, 79, died peacefully at home in Pennsylvania on Monday, November 1, 2021 with her sons Ken and Chas by her side.
Rita was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Faye and Andrew Gay on July 22, 1942. She lived most of her life in Bend, Oregon, where she and her husband Ken raised their family. Rita worked at St. Charles Medical Center for over 20 years, where she made many friends. She enjoyed playing canasta with her mother and friends, bowling, boating, reading, and traveling. Rita spent many years on a competitive bowling team, once placing in the Women’s National Bowling Tournament in Reno, Nevada. Rita was a phenomenal water skier and spent countless weekends on the boat with her friends and family. Her favorite pastime was with Ken traveling and camping in their motorhome. Rita relocated to Glenolden, PA, in July of 2020.
Rita was predeceased by her husband, Ken Willis, her parents, Faye and Andrew, her sister Tonya Windolph and brother Charles (Chubby) Gay.
Rita is survived by her sister, Cathy Stark (Kimberly Hammon); five children: Ken Willis, Chas Willis (Karen), Becky Nyberg, Ken Willis JR., and Tori Navas (Eduardo), along with eight grandchildren: Kyle Willis (Jenna), Kymberly Willis, Spencer Nyberg, Liam Nyberg, Ryan Willis, Emily Willis, Jake Willis, and Sydney Navas.
Final arrangements are still pending. Rita will be buried next to her husband, mother, and sister Tonya in Bend, Oregon, at a date to be determined.
