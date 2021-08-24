Richard Wolf
December 11, 1959 - August 10, 2021
Richard Allen Wolf, age 61, of Bend, Oregon, died unexpectedly on August 10, 2021, while cycling after being struck by a motor vehicle.
The son of the late Wildon and Marlene Benson Wolf, he was born and raised in Eugene, Oregon. He is also predeceased by his father-in-law Reginald W. Decker and mother-in-law, Betty L. Decker.
Rich graduated from Oregon State University in 1981 with a degree in Mathematics, where he was a nationally ranked track and field athlete specializing in javelin. He carried on as a loyal Beaver fan, although he could be counted on to help out the University of Oregon Alumni Bowling team on occasion and could wear the green and gold without breaking into a rash.
Rich worked for JELD-WEN international division in Klamath Falls for the past nine years, most recently as a Senior Manager for Accounting Information Systems. His engaging personality and love of problem solving made him a valued friend and colleague there and worldwide.
Rich was a talented athlete enjoying cycling, skate skiing, indoor rowing, and kayaking. Rich was a member of the Oregon Bicycle Racing Association (OBRA) since the early 90’s. He raced for Capitol Velo in Salem before joining the Sunnyside Sports racing team in Bend serving on the board for many years. Rich was a force at the Alpenrose Velodrome in Portland, often medaling. He was known as Kilo-man. He enjoyed riding and racing in cyclocross, road, Zwift , and mountain biking. Rich, along with wife Michele and her cycling group helped fund raise, and with the assistance of Sunnyside Sports donated hundreds of children’s bicycle helmets to the Bicycle Resource of Bend as a way to promote safety of our community’s youth.
Rich also enjoyed hiking, golf, birding, photography, and traveling and engaging with friends and family around the world.
Rich is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years Michele Decker-Wolf, his sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda and John Lorenz, of Valencia, PA, his niece, Aerynn Lorenz and her children Evelyn and Xander Mielke, his nephew and niece-in-law, Philip and Carrie Lorenz all of Eugene, Oregon. He also leaves behind cousins throughout Oregon and Washington, “outlaws” in Texas and Montana, many wonderful friends and colleagues, and a number of Stellar Jays that frequented the kitchen window waiting to be handfed peanuts.
A private memorial will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021. A future Celebration of Life will be planned once it is safe to gather again.
Condolence, sympathy wishes, and remembrances can be sent to the family at r.wolf.memorial@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rich’s name to “A Campaign to Stop Drunk and Drugged Driving” organized by Sunnyside Teammate K. Kenlan. https://gofund.me/2f70163d