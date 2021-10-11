Richard William Miller
December 27, 1950 - September 23, 2021
Rich’s life got great reviews. He took his final afternoon nap on September 23rd. Rich viewed his greatest accomplishments as marrying Nancy, fathering Cari and Jeanie, and being Grandpa or “Bapa” to Alexa, Anna, Ford, Myra and Josephine. Family was everything to Rich.
The son of a naval officer, Rich was born in Nice, France while his dad was deployed overseas. He was the youngest son of Edward George Miller and Jean Anne Vieregg Miller, joining older brothers David and Craig. After his mother passed away, his father eventually remarried, and Rich gained a stepmother in Mary Suhre Miller and six stepsiblings in Anne, Barton, David, John, Cecile, and Bob Suhre, providing a lifelong extended family.
Rich attended Colorado College, immersed himself as a Phi Delta Theta and majored in political science. He then moved to his future home state of Oregon and attended Willamette University School of Law. In his second year, he met his future wife, Nancy, at a beer garden during Oktoberfest in Mount Angel, Oregon. She told him her phone number, he memorized it, and the rest is history. Rich and Nancy were married for 45 years, spending many years in Portland before settling in Bend, Oregon.
Some call Rich a brilliant lawyer, and he was proud of writing the “Federal Generation Skipping Tax” chapter of the Oregon State Bar publication, Administering Oregon Estates. He always bragged how it was so riveting. Rich would provide legal advice to his children and then laugh and say, “I won’t charge you for that.” Rich had a long career as a tax attorney and enjoyed serving his clients, working with other attorneys and coworkers at Cosgrave Vergeer and Kester, based in Portland, Oregon.
Rich was known for his quick wit, unique humor, Facebook posts, emails, dad jokes, and making himself laugh along with friends and family. He was also known for his devotion to University of Nebraska Cornhusker football. Nebraska had a place in his heart because his mother grew up there, and he worked on her family ranch during his college summers. Rich’s Uncle Jim got him hooked on the Huskers at a young age. Throughout his life, on fall Saturdays, he could always be found watching the Huskers and other college football games. Joined by his best friend, Tom, wife, children, or anyone else that happened to be in the room, Rich rooted for Big Red while making fun of the commentators and high fiving after touchdowns.
Beyond his family, Rich and his unique brand of humor touched many people from all walks of life. Rich was naturally friendly, positive and kind to everyone who crossed his path. Along with his corgi Rex, Rich formed many friendships with people and dogs in his neighborhood. Rich embraced the Bend community and especially enjoyed volunteering with Lawyers in the Library through the Deschutes County Library.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the American Heart Association.