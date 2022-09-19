Dick Patterson, 90, died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born December 13, 1931, in Duluth, Minnesota to Shirley and Goldie Patterson. He was welcomed by his brothers Vernon and Stanley. Dick was a Boy Scout and loved to go camping, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed ice and roller skating, hockey and skiing. Dick graduated from Denfield High School in 1949 and completed a two-year apprenticeship in Auto Body simultaneously. Dick loved cars, repairing and painting them. He collected model cars as an adult.
Dick met the love of his life, Beverley Esselstrom, while roller skating when they were teens. He joined the Army then returned home on leave to marry Beverley on April 12, 1952.
He became a Journeyman Floor Installer following the Army. Dick and Beverley moved to Bend in 1957 and opened Dick's Linoleum & Tile, later Dick's Carpets. They raised four daughters: Debbie (deceased), Beth (Larry) Pool, Cindy (Cal) Ozaki and Sue (Frank) Potje. Their grandchildren are Jerek Lovey, Lisa and Kwame Agyeman, Rick and Christine Potje, Mike Potje, Kim Ozaki and Bob Neidner, and Krissy Ozaki. Their great- grandchildren are Clarke and Charlotte.
Dick's greatest joy was his family and his church. He loved nothing more than to spend time with his children, grandchildren, brothers and their families, playing his guitar and singing.
Dick and Beverley celebrated their 70th anniversary in April. He was a selfless person always helping others in need.
Dick was a member of the Elks, Bend Golf Club, and a board member of the Oregon Builders Board and the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District.
He was under the care of Partners In Care Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM September 17, 2022, at Grace First Lutheran Church, 2265 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend, OR, 97703.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace First Lutheran Church or Partners In Care Hospice.