December 13, 1931 - September 13,2022

Dick Patterson, 90, died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born December 13, 1931, in Duluth, Minnesota to Shirley and Goldie Patterson. He was welcomed by his brothers Vernon and Stanley. Dick was a Boy Scout and loved to go camping, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed ice and roller skating, hockey and skiing. Dick graduated from Denfield High School in 1949 and completed a two-year apprenticeship in Auto Body simultaneously. Dick loved cars, repairing and painting them. He collected model cars as an adult.