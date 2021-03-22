Richard Milton Cain
August 24, 1936 - March 13, 2021
Richard Milton “Dick” Cain was born on August 24, 1936 to James Milton “Milt” Cain and Ethel Carter Truesdale. He saddled up and took his last ride to “the Upper Country” in the early morning hours of March 13, 2021.
Dick grew up on the family’s ranch “down on the Crooked River” where he honed his buckaroo and basketball skills and learned to play baseball from his dad Milt. He was active in 4-H, showing both steers and heifers at the Crook County Fair and the Portland International Livestock Exposition. Dick and his steer “Whiz Bang” were crowned Grand Champion Hereford Steer at the 1948 Crook County Fair. As he grew into a young man, Dick’s grandfather Jess Cain enlisted his help in gathering support to start the Crooked River Roundup.
Before graduating from Crook County High School in 1954, Dick was proud to have been a member of the 1953 Cowboys state championship football team. After graduation, Dick enlisted in the army and although he was stationed in Germany, he traveled extensively throughout Europe. He found a favorite country in Italy, and favorite food in spaghetti, but darned if he could pick his favorite beer in Germany.
After his discharge from the army in 1957, Dick returned home to Central Oregon to take up operations at the family’s new ranch in Powell Butte where he lived until his death. Dick traveled the country attending livestock shows and promoting his “Range Ready Herefords” as well as the C Bar C brand. He was active in the Powell Butte Farmers Club and the Oregon’s Cattleman’s association, serving as Vice President from 1977-1978. Perhaps his proudest achievement was following in the footsteps of his grandfather Jess Cain, by being chosen as the Grand Marshall of the 2018 Crooked River Roundup. Given his advanced age, Dick was given the option to ride in a car during the parade. In typical fashion, he replied, “The hell with that!” and he dusted off his chaps and saddled up for one last rodeo. He was accompanied by Thyreicia Simtustus, (Miss Warm Springs) and several other native riders, which brought the Warm Springs tribe back to the roundup after a 50 year absence.
Dick’s greatest loves (in no particular order) were his ranch, his cows, his kids, his beloved Beavers and... maple syrup!
Dick was lucky enough to have found love twice in his life. On May 15, 1960 he married Tonia Rae Kissler and together they raised three children, Robert, DeAnn and Terry. His second wife, Sherrie Zavala, currently lives in Prineville.
Dick was preceded in death by his father James Milton Cain, his mother, Ethel Truesdale Cain, his sister Patricia Jean Knorr and his nephew, Charles “Chuck” Knorr. He is survived by his son Robert J. Cain of Powell Butte, two daughters, DeAnn R. Cain of Redmond, OR and Terry D. Kremer of Washougal, WA. He is further survived by the mother of his children, Tonia Kissler Cain of Redmond, OR, former wife Sherrie Zavala of Prineville, a nephew, Richard “Dick” Knorr of Redmond, OR, a niece, Tammy Croxen, of Bend, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Powell Butte, OR on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm. The family invites guests to attend a catered reception to follow at the home of Matt and Tori Benz, 12865 SW Cornett Loop, Powell Butte, Oregon.
Visitation will be held at the Prineville Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 24 from 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Charles Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Oregon Chapter.