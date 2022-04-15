Rick Darst passed away at St. Charles in Bend following a heart attack . He was born in Greeley, Colorado to Dr. John Darst and Dorothy Matters Darst. He graduated from Greeley High School and attended the University of Colorado Boulder as a Boettcher Scholar and ROTC member. He was president of his fraternity, Delta Tau Delta his senior year.
He graduated in 1959 with degrees in Architectural Engineering and Business and married Judith Peschken.. They went to Ft. Belvoir, Virginia for 3 years where he became a 1st Lieutenant in the Army. Sons Seth and Sander were born there. They moved to Bellevue, Washington where Rick began his career as a homebuilder, starting Legend Homes. In 1972, the Darsts moved to Loveland, Colorado where Legend Homes prospered.
In 2005, he and Judy moved to Bend. He LOVED golf and played at Widgi Creek as a Hacker. He loved animals and his favorites were Sascha the cat and Reba the dog. He loved good music and supported the Sunriver Concerts and Central Oregon Symphony. Health problems the last 6 years caused him to curtail golf and traveling.
He is survived by wife Judy (Bend), sons Dr. Seth Darst (Rockefeller University, Manhattan), wife Elizabeth, and Sander Darst (Olympia, Washington), wife Judy; granddaughters Maya and Amba Darst-Campbell; brother Dennis Darst and several nephews and a niece. No Service will be held....hopefully he is playing golf in the great beyond. Remembrances may be made to Brightside Animal Shelter, Redmond and Best Friends Animal Society.
Business
