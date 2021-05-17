Richard “Dick” Jay Lee, Jr.
June 15, 1928 - March 6, 2021
Richard “Dick” Jay Lee, Jr. passed away in Bend, Oregon on March 6, 2021. Dick was born in Huntington Park, California in 1928. After graduating from University of Southern California in 1952, he was commissioned in the United States Marine Corps as a second lieutenant. He married Marilyn “Lynn” Robinson of Maywood, California in 1950 and had a son, Richard Jay Lee, III in 1951, a daughter, Nancy Lynn Lee in 1952 and another daughter, Karen Joan Lee in 1954.
His military career provided plenty of opportunity for travel and his young family moved with him to his duty stations including posts in Hawaii, Southern California, Virginia and Florida. Dick’s twenty six year service to our country also included a tour of duty in Vietnam, Japan and several peacetime missions around the world. One of his peacetime assignments was monitoring the Apollo Lunar Missions in 1969 from his post in the Republic of Mauritius, a tiny island nation in the Indian Ocean. Before retiring, one of his final commissions was serving as the Commanding Officer of the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center and Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command in Twentynine Palms, California. For his service in Vietnam, he was awarded a Bronze Star with a Combat V.
After retiring from the United State Marine Corps in 1976, he and Lynn traveled extensively around the world. They loved to travel and especially to exotic places, off the beaten track. As an alumnae of USC, Dick and Lynn enjoyed attending USC’s football games, both home games and away. In 1987 Dick and Lynn moved to Bend, Oregon where he became enamored with the hiking and cross-country skiing for which the area is well known. He and Lynn spent many happy days with friends enjoying the casual lifestyle and many activities that the Bend area has to offer. For several years, he led hiking tours offered through the Bend Senior Center. He was also very involved with the Retired Military Officers Association serving in many governance capacities.
He leaves behind his three children, Richard Lee, Nancy Lee Clancy and Karen Lee Kent, three grandchildren and two great grandsons. Lynn, his wife of 70 years, passed away 11 days after him.