Richard “Dick” Edgar Williams, DDS of Anchorage, AK / Bend, OR
(Resident of Touchmark) November 12, 1939 - November 29, 2020
Arrangements:
Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Williams family. Please visit our website, www. bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book. 541.382.0903
Services:
No formal services will be held.
Contributions may be made to:
Partners In Care: www.partnersbend.org 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend Oregon 97701 541-382-5882
or to the ALS Association Oregon & Washington Chapters