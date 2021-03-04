Richard “Dick” Dale Johnson
1939 - 2021
On Wednesday February 17th, 2021, Richard Dale Johnson - loving husband and father of two children and one grandchild - passed away peacefully in sleep with his family at his side. The cause of death was a stroke and the complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
Dick was born on March 29th, 1939 in Rockford, Illinois to Harriet Johnson and Erik “Swede” Johnson. Following graduation from East Rockford High School he entered the University of Illinois where he majored in geography. It was there he met and married his wife of 59 years Judith Anne (Potts) Johnson. Subsequently he earned a Masters of Science in community development at Southern Illinois University and concurrently worked as a Field Representative for the SIU Office of Community Development. Following his tenure at SIU Dick and family moved to Eugene, Oregon where he joined the staff of LCOG (Lane Council of Governments). Dick continued his career focused on community development and city planning. He served as planning director for the cities of Cottage Grove, Springfield and Hood River. Dick finished his planning career at Deschutes County Public Works Department in Bend.
Dick had a passion for American, world and military history - in addition to geography, environmental causes, politics and sports. He was a lifelong White Sox and Green Bay fan as well as a 51 year season ticket holder for University of Oregon football games.
He, along with his wife and family enjoyed travel, attending most of Oregon bowl games, and many away basketball games and tournaments. They traveled to almost all of the 50 US States, as well as Scandinavia - where Dick traced his Swedish roots. His hobbies included golf, fishing and bowling. He participated in several bowling leagues in Bend and was an active member of the Men’s Golf Club at Quail Run.
Dick was outgoing and easily engaged others in conversation. He never knew a stranger. He was intelligent and knowledgeable across a wide range of topics. He had a soft and loving heart for others and a true love for wildlife and nature. His beloved canine companions Princess and White Socks were dear to his heart and the birth of his first grandchild in 2020 was a most joyous occasion.
Dick was preceded in death by his father Erik Johnson, his mother Harriet Johnson and his sister Judith Cunningham. He is survived by his wife Judy, his two children Matthew Johnson and Catherine Conkey, grandson Noah Carter Johnson, brother David Johnson, sisters-in-law Judith Edwards Johnson and Sue Pott s Thomas, and numerous cousins and nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year when family and friends can safely gather. Please visit www.bairdfh.com to share condolences and sign Dick’s online guest book. Contributions can be made in his name to Bend Partners in Care (partnersbend.org), Bend Humane Society (hsco.org) or Deschutes Land Trust (deschuteslandtrust.org)