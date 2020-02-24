August 3, 1931 - February 9, 2020
Richard B Gurwell (Dick), passed away after a long battle with cancer on February 9, 2020, in Casa Grande AZ, he was 88 years old. Born August 03, 1931, in Seaside OR, were he lived and went on to graduate from Seaside High School in 1949. He then attended WSU for a year and played basketball for the Cougars.
He came back to Seaside and in October of 1950 married his high school sweetheart, Elsie Fern Smith, they had almost 70 years together. Dick enlisted in the US Army Engineer Corp, serving two years in Germany as a 1st Sgt. Upon his discharge, he pursued a career in the Timber Industry and it took him all over the NW.
His life was spent coaching youth sports and spent many years as a little league coach in Rainier, OR. He was active in Timber Sports, and announcing Timber Shows throughout the NW. He worked tirelessly for the American Legion, becoming Post Commander of Post #45 in La Pine OR.
He leaves behind his wife, Elsie Fern Smith, Casa Grande, AZ, two daughters, Deborah Fowler and Roseanna Wagner, a son, Richard Gunner Gurwell, fi ve grandchildren, Andrew Fowler, Danielle Stanley, Marcus Stanley, Austin Gurwell, Alexandra Gurwell, and six great-grandchildren, Ty and Kiara Fowler, Kaylea and Hunter Stanley, Ada and Lucy Wagner.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held later this spring. The family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Compassus Hospice, 1675 E Monument Circle Plaza, Casa Grande, AZ 85122.