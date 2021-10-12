Richard Archer of Ferndale, Mich, Santa Barbara, CA, & Bend, OR

March 31, 1933 - September 16, 2021

Arrangements:

To be buried in Santa Barbara.

Services:

Unknown at this time.

Contributions may be made to:

Richard is survived by wife Carol and son Tim. He lived in Santa Barbara for 40 years and Bend, Oregon for 16 years. He had a great sense of humor.