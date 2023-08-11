Reverend Robert Francis Luinstra
August 24, 1945 - August 8, 2023
of Bend, OR
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Services: A Memorial Celebration will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM in Trinity Lutheran Church, 2550 NE Butler Market Rd. Bend, OR.
Contributions: Trinity Lutheran Church Building fund, Mission Central, Mission.Advancement@lcms.org or Partners in Care Hospice
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When critical news happens, we bring it straight to you to keep you informed.
Start every day with all the essential news in Central Oregon.
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Going out this weekend? Our entertainment reporters give you the scoop on the local scene.
Unlimited digital access to all online content*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sorry, an error occurred.
Cancel anytime. Already a Subscriber? Sign in
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.