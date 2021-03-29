Remembering Justin
July 17, 1977 - March 7, 2021
It is with great sadness the family of Justin Douglas Ward shares the news of his unexpected death on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the age of 43.
Justin was born in Bend on July 17, 1977. He attended Jewell Elementary and Cascade Junior High. He then attended Bend Senior High School. He played football, pole vaulted and was a member of the ski team. He graduated in 1996 with honors, earned many awards and left an imprint as a Lava Bear. He then attended University of Portland and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business in 2000 with an emphasis in accounting and an MBA in 2002 after spending a year of study abroad in Salzburg, Austria. He moved back to Bend soon after graduation and worked in the family business at Crown Villa RV Park. Alongside his Sister and Dad, he created a world class RV resort that hosted visitors from all over the world. He has most recently built a successful business, WATT Construction with his Brother-in-Law, Aaron Platt .
As a native Oregonian, Justin loved the outdoors from a young age and carried on his passion for hunting, fishing, horseback riding, boating and snow skiing with his family.
Some of his happy childhood days included waterskiing, houseboating at Lake Powell, bird hunting along the John Day River, deer hunting in the Ochoco Mountains, family travel trailer trips to all edges of the NW and the family lake cabin in the summers. He loved his world experiences hunting with his Dad from the mountains of Colorado and Alaska to Africa and Argentina and many hunting trips with his high school and college friends in some of the most beautiful places in America. Just to name a few Andy Rhoads, Matt Smith, Craig Sopke & Aaron Platt . He was an incredible marksman. The more challenging the hunt the better Justin performed.
At home you would find him working the land on his farm with his three sons and looking for new adventures. You could often find Justin spending time hunting and fishing at the Dowell Ranch and other places across Oregon and Idaho with his family. Justin was an incredible father who always took time with his boys Zane (7), Colt (5), Sky (3) teaching them how to be great outdoorsmen like himself.
Justin will be held in our hearts and never forgotten by his family; parents Kim and Sally Ward, his sisters, Donna (Andy) Moore, Dayna (Jake) Ralston and Jessica Ward. Justin will also be forever remembered by his nieces and nephews Charlie & Sally Moore, Savannah & Brynley Ralston, Cash & Iris Ward, aunts & uncles(11), cousins(14), his childhood, college, adult friends and co-workers. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Amy, his Boys, in-laws Winton Platt , Patty (Mike) Begin, brother-in-laws Aaron (Kristen) Platt and Randy (Valerie) Platt .
We all will miss the sly smile, dimples and wittiness. Keep Justin in your hearts and prayers.
To make memorial donations and Participate in a Memory Book for his boys being created by his brother in law Aaron & Kristen Platt , please visit Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home website: www.bendfuneralhomes.com