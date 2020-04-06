Reid Kanani Kitashima
January 8, 1969 - March 22, 2020
Reid Kanani Kitashima, 51, of Bend, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, due to complications from advanced prostate cancer. Kanani was born on January 8, 1969, in Salt Lake City, Utah but was raised in Wahiawa, Hawaii. He attended Kamehameha High School and obtained a degree in Mathematics from University of Oregon in 2007. He was an Eagle Scout and an excellent athlete who loved all sports and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn; sons, Brendon Hauoli, Kyle Maluiki; daughter, Pariss Kanani; stepson, Hunter Evermann; parents, Cliff and Sandie Kitashima; siblings, Kanoe Shaffery (Ken), Kiana Kurzynowski (Karol) and Isaac Kitashima.
A private family service will be held at a later time. Expressions of sympathy, condolences and support for Dawn Kitashima and family may be sent c/o Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home, PO Box 5992, Bend, OR 97708, or please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com