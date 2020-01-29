October 4, 1942 - January 24, 2020
Raymond H. Posner, 77, of Bend, passed away January 24, 2020, at Partner’s In Care Hospice House.
A recitation of the rosary will be Thursday, January 30, at 9:00 am, with the funeral mass at 9:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church,2450 NE 27th St, Bend. Interment will immediately follow at Deschutes Memorial Gardens, 63875 N. Hwy 97. Memorial contributions may be made in Ray’s name to Partner’s In Care Hospice. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at deschutesmemorialchapel.com.
Ray was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to George and Erna Posner, the youngest of six children. He graduated from Carnegie High School in 1960, and the University of Dayton in 1964, where he met Betty Barnum. They married right after his graduation. He worked briefly for the Ohio Dept. of Highways, but then pursued graduate studies in geology at Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. During this time, children Charles and Suzanne were born.
In 1969, the family moved to Bishop, California, where he worked as a geologist at Union Carbide’s Pine Creek Tungsten Mine. Sons Eric and Brian were born in Bishop.
Ray loved the Sierra Nevada Mountains and took his family on many camping and backpacking trips. He was especially proud of having led Boy Scout Troop 86 (which included his sons), on several 50 mile backpacking trips.
In 1986, the family moved to Bend, where Ray was a successful Realtor until his retirement in 2008. He, Betty and daughter, Sue, still enjoyed camping, especially in the high lakes area near Bend. Ray was a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Ray, beloved husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Charles (Diane); and grandsons, Luke and Owen of Long Beach, California; daughter, Sue; and sons, Eric and Brian all of Bend; a sister, Claire (Gene) Siedlecki of Carnegie, Pennsylvania; along with numerous nieces and nephews.